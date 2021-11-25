Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.