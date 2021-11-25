EvidenZ Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $856.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.