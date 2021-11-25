EvidenZ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $245,049.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.