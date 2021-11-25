EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.14

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 370762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

