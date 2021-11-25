Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

11/17/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/5/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 676,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies Corp alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.