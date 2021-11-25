Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.09

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.09 and traded as high as C$44.98. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.92, with a volume of 42,835 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

