EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0846

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 235.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $533,668.49 and approximately $240,867.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 431.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00355343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.