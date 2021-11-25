Exosis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $15,611.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.28 or 0.07656270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.33 or 0.00377243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.46 or 0.01043129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00085600 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.00418582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.00487703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.