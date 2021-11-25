eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.49% of eXp World worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 157.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,084,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,607,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $465,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,500 shares of company stock worth $18,456,205. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

