Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Express stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.71. Express has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

