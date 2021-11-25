Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Expro Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Expro Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.29. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.