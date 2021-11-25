extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,260.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $480,279.68 and $88,260.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.69 or 0.98824790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00351945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00488763 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00181023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001199 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

