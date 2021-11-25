Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $179,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.31. The company has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,893,113 shares of company stock worth $660,001,361 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

