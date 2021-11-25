Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,829 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.06. 13,552,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. The company has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,893,113 shares of company stock worth $660,001,361. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

