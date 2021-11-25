Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $353.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

