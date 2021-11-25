Falconswap (FSW) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $95,950.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

