FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 912 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $11.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.00. 6,412,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.01 and its 200 day moving average is $359.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

