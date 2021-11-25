FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,675. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

