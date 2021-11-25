Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and $2,873.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.