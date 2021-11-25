Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Lessened by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for approximately 28.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 3.44% of Federated Hermes worth $109,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,675 shares of company stock worth $613,727. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

