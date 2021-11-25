Feellike 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,312.76 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

