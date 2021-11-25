Fei Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

