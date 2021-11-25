Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FQVTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

