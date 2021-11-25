Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.