Field & Main Bank Has $3.30 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

