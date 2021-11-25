Field & Main Bank Raises Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 221,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

