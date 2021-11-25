Field & Main Bank Sells 183 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $549.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.24. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

