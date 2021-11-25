Field & Main Bank Sells 385 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.17. 5,090,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,207. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

