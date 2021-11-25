Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $681.71 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and approximately $681.71 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 128,025,885 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

