Financial Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74% Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09

Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 5.56 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.40 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -13.71

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

