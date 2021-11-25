Financial Contrast: LMP Automotive (LMPX) versus Its Peers

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ: LMPX) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LMP Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

This table compares LMP Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58% LMP Automotive Competitors 2.96% 32.89% 4.87%

LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million -$4.82 million -10.66 LMP Automotive Competitors $6.23 billion $178.15 million 65.50

LMP Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive. LMP Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LMP Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive Competitors 240 1186 1440 50 2.45

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.16%. Given LMP Automotive’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

LMP Automotive rivals beat LMP Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.