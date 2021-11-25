Financial Contrast: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QCR and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

QCR presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than First Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.93 $60.58 million $5.64 10.38 First Bank $95.55 million 3.06 $19.45 million $1.71 9.12

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. QCR pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 29.33% 14.78% 1.59% First Bank 34.29% 13.73% 1.40%

Summary

QCR beats First Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

