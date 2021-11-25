Financial Review: Riverview Financial (RIVE) vs. Its Competitors

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ: RIVE) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Riverview Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riverview Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial Competitors 1572 7391 6656 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Riverview Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million -$21.21 million 11.59 Riverview Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.59

Riverview Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Riverview Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98% Riverview Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Summary

Riverview Financial competitors beat Riverview Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

