Finminity (FMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $472,487.06

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Finminity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar. Finminity has a market cap of $472,487.06 and $8,937.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,452,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,777 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

