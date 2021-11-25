Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.86

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.86 and traded as high as C$35.00. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.65, with a volume of 69,993 shares.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.3212821 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

