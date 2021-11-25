Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 2.9%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82). 5,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 147,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £210.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fintel’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 895,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £1,969,928.40 ($2,573,724.07).

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

