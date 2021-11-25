First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.62

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.62 and traded as low as C$44.35. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.42, with a volume of 55,937 shares changing hands.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.446 per share. This represents a $17.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.06%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

