First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

