First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $81.20 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

