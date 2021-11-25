First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.13. 628,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 685,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

