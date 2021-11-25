First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.83 and last traded at $65.41. 13,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38.

