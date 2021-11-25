First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.58

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $25.03. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 201,658 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,125,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 101,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.