First United Bank & Trust Buys 4,159 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

