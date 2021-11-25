First United Bank & Trust Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.