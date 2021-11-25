First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,694 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

