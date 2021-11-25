Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

