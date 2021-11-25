Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.14. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 352 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

