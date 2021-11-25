FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.