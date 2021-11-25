Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

