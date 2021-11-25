Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.